Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Conduent Trading Up 10.7%

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.32 million, a PE ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Conduent has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 0.64%.Conduent’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Conduent

Institutional Trading of Conduent

In other Conduent news, Director Harshavardhan V. Agadi purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

