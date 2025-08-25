Compound Planning Inc. Takes $801,000 Position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF $ROE

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 101,989 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 1,082.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 329,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 57,310 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $863,000.

Get Astoria US Quality Kings ETF alerts:

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.0556 dividend. This is an increase from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.