Compound Planning Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Compound Planning Inc. decreased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,815,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,930,000 after purchasing an additional 957,295 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,476,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,335,000 after buying an additional 207,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,634,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of OC stock opened at $155.6950 on Monday. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.40 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.