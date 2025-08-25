Compound Planning Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Compound Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 801,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $281,888,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Up 1.9%

Accenture stock opened at $258.8940 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.65 and a 200 day moving average of $305.97. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $236.67 and a one year high of $398.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

