Compound Planning Inc. Purchases 860 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,425,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,626 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,520,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,155,000 after buying an additional 176,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 707,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,630,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,809,000 after acquiring an additional 166,592 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of MFC stock opened at $30.7250 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

