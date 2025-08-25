Compound Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Compound Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 26,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 104,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

