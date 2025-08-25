Compound Planning Inc. Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,768,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,284 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 282.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,183 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $163,970,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.06.

Prologis Stock Up 3.5%

PLD stock opened at $112.17 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.