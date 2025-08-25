Compound Planning Inc. Has $623,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Compound Planning Inc. lessened its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 70,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the first quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 833,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,303,000 after acquiring an additional 234,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,738,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 661,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,211,000 after acquiring an additional 90,314 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.8880 on Monday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

