Compound Planning Inc. Buys 4,124 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 8,565.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.0850 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 454.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

