Compound Planning Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 109.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Watsco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of WSO stock opened at $414.7760 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.73 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $444.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.29.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.17.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

