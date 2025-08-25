Compound Planning Inc. Buys 128 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,560.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $299.0190 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

