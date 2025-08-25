Compound Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 target price (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.71.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,931. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $752.3780 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $763.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

