Compound Planning Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 518,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,626,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,026,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,008,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,464,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MSCI by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MSCI by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,218,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.1%

MSCI opened at $573.6240 on Monday. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.35 and a 200 day moving average of $560.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,143,554.90. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.73.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

