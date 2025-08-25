Comparing IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) & Auna (NYSE:AUNA)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and Auna”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.29 million 15.75 -$15.32 million ($0.16) -5.52 Auna $1.17 billion 0.39 $29.39 million $0.88 7.02

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Auna has higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and Auna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -317.62% -136.96% -71.46% Auna 5.49% 15.14% 3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IceCure Medical and Auna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 1 2 1 3.00 Auna 0 2 1 0 2.33

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus target price of $2.3850, suggesting a potential upside of 170.16%. Auna has a consensus target price of $10.70, suggesting a potential upside of 73.22%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Auna.

Volatility & Risk

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auna has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auna beats IceCure Medical on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

