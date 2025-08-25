CME Group Inc. $CME Stake Raised by South Plains Financial Inc.

South Plains Financial Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,741,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 127,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Wall Street Zen lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

CME Group Stock Down 1.4%

CME stock opened at $269.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.67. The company has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.44 and a twelve month high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the acquisition, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

