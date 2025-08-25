Candriam S.C.A. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $6.7550 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. United Microelectronics Corporation has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.87.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 16.71%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 460.0%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.51%.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

