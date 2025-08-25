Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Canada Goose Price Performance

NYSE GOOS opened at $11.5950 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.48%.The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

