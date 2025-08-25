Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $187.24 Million Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 169.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573,151 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cintas were worth $187,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Cintas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $215.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.69. The company has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.55 per share, for a total transaction of $267,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $583,303.55. This represents a 84.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

