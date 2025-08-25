BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUU) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

BUUU Group (NASDAQ:BUUUGet Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

BUUU Group Stock Up 16.1%

BUUU stock opened at $5.40 on Friday.

BUUU Group Company Profile

Established in 2017, we have rapidly grown into a premier Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (“MICE”) solutions provider based in Hong Kong. Our comprehensive marketing service portfolio is designed to meet the diverse needs of our clients, spanning across two core areas: (i) event management and (ii) stage production.

