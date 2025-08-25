Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases 7,400 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 148.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Bakala Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bakala Capital LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.40 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.23.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

