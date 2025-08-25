Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

BNL opened at $18.2280 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.00. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

