BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 267 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.3%

VRSK stock opened at $271.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.86 and a 200 day moving average of $295.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.01 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The firm had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,620. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,620 shares of company stock worth $7,862,427 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.60.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

