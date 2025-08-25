BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 21,658 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,658 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1,165.1% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 7.8%

NYSE CVE opened at $16.3950 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 425.0%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Veritas downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.