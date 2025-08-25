BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 21,024 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,024 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,990,000 after purchasing an additional 315,421 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,754,000 after purchasing an additional 689,700 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,341,000 after buying an additional 225,125 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.17.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $291.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.35 and a 200 day moving average of $252.69. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.10 and a 1 year high of $296.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

