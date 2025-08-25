BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 17,611 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,952 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,611 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Solar by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,709 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after purchasing an additional 229,028 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 706 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,691 shares of company stock worth $8,248,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $202.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average is $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $262.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.