BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 14,234 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Shares of ENTG opened at $87.76 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $119.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $707,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,854.08. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

