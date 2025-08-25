BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $9,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 14.8% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Cencora by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $2,683,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,237.71. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $292.2490 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

