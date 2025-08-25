BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maren Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.7% during the first quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 760,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,891,000 after purchasing an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $186.7590 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.08 and its 200 day moving average is $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

