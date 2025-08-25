BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. BioVie has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioVie by 14,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BioVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

