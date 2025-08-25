BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,306,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,251,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 772,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39,574.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 686,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 684,645 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.81, for a total value of $914,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI opened at $197.3520 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $198.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.03.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

