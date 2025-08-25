BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 987.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 161.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $98.5270 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,641.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,333.33%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

