Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 26th. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $9.2919 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 8:15 AM ET.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%.The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $57.6350 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a $0.7996 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 180,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 129.6% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.