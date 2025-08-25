Bank of America Cuts Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Price Target to $41.00

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.96% from the company’s current price.

VOYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Get Voyager Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VOYG

Voyager Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:VOYG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.38. 332,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,640. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56. Voyager Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Voyager Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYG. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $110,514,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,607,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,997,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $24,720,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $21,384,000.

About Voyager Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.