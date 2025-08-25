Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires New Stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,362 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in GSK by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GSK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in GSK by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in GSK by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK opened at $40.1450 on Monday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

