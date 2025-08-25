Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 77,203 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 77,203 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,015,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 1,959.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586,329 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 724.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 35,356,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,326,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

