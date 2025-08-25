Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Invests $237,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $174,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,133,000 after buying an additional 1,097,035 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after buying an additional 960,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,351,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $204.8070 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $212.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. The trade was a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,401,597. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

