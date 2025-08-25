Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $709,000 Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.83. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.73 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 16.04%.The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 84.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 11,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $356,667.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,660.32. This represents a 69.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 529,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,745,072.16. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,017. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.