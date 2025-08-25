Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 21.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $63.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 6.78%.The company had revenue of $271.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 44.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSG Systems International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSGS

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.