AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $14.25. AxoGen shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 894,373 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXGN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AxoGen

AxoGen Trading Down 12.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $658.45 million, a PE ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 189.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 882.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 120.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.