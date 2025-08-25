AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $14.25. AxoGen shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 894,373 shares traded.
AXGN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
AxoGen Trading Down 12.0%
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 189.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 882.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 120.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
