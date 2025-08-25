Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) vs. RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of RadNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Astrana Health has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 3 6 0 2.67 RadNet 0 1 4 3 3.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Astrana Health and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Astrana Health presently has a consensus target price of $53.2857, indicating a potential upside of 73.68%. RadNet has a consensus target price of $71.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Astrana Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than RadNet.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 1.04% 3.43% 1.87% RadNet -0.78% 2.41% 0.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and RadNet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $2.42 billion 0.71 $43.15 million $0.51 60.16 RadNet $1.83 billion 2.95 $2.79 million ($0.20) -350.50

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than RadNet. RadNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Astrana Health beats RadNet on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems that distribute, display, store, and retrieve digital images; offers picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of breast, lung, and prostate images, as well as AI solutions for prostate cancer screening. RadNet, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

