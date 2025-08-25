Arizona PSPRS Trust Lowers Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Arizona PSPRS Trust cut its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arizona PSPRS Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 135.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,815,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 140,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 186,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $42.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

