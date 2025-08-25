APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 37,886 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,886 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG opened at $50.7350 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

