APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,700 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $15,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 39,792 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $2,969,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 2.8%

HOOD stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,170,943.39. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,644,685 shares of company stock worth $448,881,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

