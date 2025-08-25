APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 21,703 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,703 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of American Water Works worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $145.9580 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average is $141.36. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

