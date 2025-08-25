APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,400 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.3%

ROK stock opened at $350.7550 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.85. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $319,819.05. This represents a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,838.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,708. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

