APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,466 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $20,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 203.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 273.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Centene from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

CNC stock opened at $29.3270 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

