APG Asset Management N.V. Has $22.74 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $22,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trip.com Group by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Trip.com Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

