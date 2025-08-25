APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 357,100 Shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 2,076.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.24% of Qfin worth $15,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qfin by 10,812.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,042,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after buying an additional 2,023,590 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qfin by 24.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,032,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,849,000 after buying an additional 1,381,624 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin in the first quarter worth about $52,814,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qfin by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,371,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,550,000 after acquiring an additional 648,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,925,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Qfin Stock Up 2.5%

Qfin stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Qfin had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 38.66%.The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qfin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Qfin’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. This represents a dividend yield of 440.0%. Qfin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Qfin Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

