Apexium Financial LP Purchases 64 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,236,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,329,000 after buying an additional 184,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after purchasing an additional 766,309 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after purchasing an additional 654,766 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,333,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,044,000 after purchasing an additional 327,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $273.82 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

