Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 859,472 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,110,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859,472 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of Invitation Home worth $105,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Invitation Home by 2.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Invitation Home by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Home

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. The trade was a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $31.2340 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

Invitation Home Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

